Icardi Given Inter No. 7 Shirt

Mauro Icardi has been given the number seven shirt for Inter this season as it grows increasingly likely he will stay at the club.

The Argentina international saw his number nine jersey given to new signing Romelu Lukaku as talks over a transfer away from San Siro continued.

However, with an exit beginning to look unlikely, the striker has been given a new squad number for the 2019-20 Serie A season, which starts this weekend.

Icardi was told to look for a new club by chief executive Giuseppe Marotta in July and was excluded from the club's pre-season tour of Asia.

The 26-year-old, who was stripped of the club captaincy last season, was tipped to move to Juventus in a part-exchange deal involving Paulo Dybala, but no such agreement has been reached.

Most recently, he was linked with Ligue 1 side Monaco, only for wife and agent Wanda Nara to rule out such a transfer.

Nara seemed to hint at Icardi staying at Inter with a tweet on Friday showing her photographed with other wives and girlfriends of Nerazzurri players, captioned 'another year together'.

Antonio Conte's side begin their Serie A season at home to Lecce on Monday.