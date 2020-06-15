Giorgio Chiellini Says Cristiano Ronaldo Is Pushing Juventus To Get Even Better

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Juventus a "great push" since arriving at the club, according to team-mate Giorgio Chiellini.

Ronaldo has scored 53 goals in 76 games since joining Juve from Real Madrid in 2018, helping the Italian giants win the Serie A title last season.

The Portuguese superstar has guided his side to the top of Serie A this season, while they are in the Coppa Italia final and last 16 of the Champions League.

Chiellini hailed Ronaldo for helping Juventus take another step forward, with the Bianconeri looking for a first Champions League title since 1996.

"He gave us a great push, bringing out the best in each of us and giving an important boost to the whole of society," the Juve captain told Martina Colombari on Instagram.

"He is of another level, we play for him and to make him perform better."

Juventus will face Napoli in the Coppa Italia final in Rome on Wednesday.