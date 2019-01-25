Gattuso Ready To Move On From Higuain - 'He Made His Choice'

Gennaro Gattuso is ready to move on from Gonzalo Higuain's short-lived loan at AC Milan and shift his focus to new signing Krzysztof Piatek.

Higuain - still owned by Juventus - ended his underwhelming spell at San Siro this week by joining Chelsea until the end of the season.

Milan filled the gap left by the Argentina forward with the signing of Piatek from Genoa for a reported fee of €35million.

Gattuso did not divulge whether Piatek would make his debut against Napoli on Saturday but did back the Poland international to hit the ground running.

Krzysztof Piatek makes the 22-man squad list for #MilanNapoli

I 22 convocati per la sfida di sabato sera con il @sscnapoli: c'è Piatek pic.twitter.com/uABKKDwwtg — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 25, 2019

"Piatek is a man of few words," revealed Gattuso. "He has lots of enthusiasm and was really surprised with how he was welcomed by his new team-mates and the coaching staff.

"I don't want to talk about Higuain. He made his choice and he's now in the past.

"We have signed a really determined player. We lose a top striker but we have a new one who can really help us, a very physical player who has an eye for goal."

🗣️ Coach Gattuso: "Piatek is a man of few words. He has lots of enthusiasm and was really surprised with how he was welcomed by his new team-mates and the coaching staff. I don't want to talk about @G_Higuain, he made his choice and he's now in the past".#MilanNapoli — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 25, 2019

Saturday's clash in Milan sees Gattuso come up against Carlo Ancelotti, under whom he spent eight years as a player at San Siro, winning two Champions League titles.

"You cannot just copy and paste Carlo Ancelotti," Gattuso said of the inspiration he takes from his former boss.

"He's been coaching for 20 years now and I have never heard a player complaining about him.

"He's been like a father to me. I owe him a lot. He always made me play with great enthusiasm."