Español
Keep beIN
Serie A

Dybala: "I Want To Stay At Juventus"

Paulo Dybala says his brother "spoke for himself" when he hinted at summer departure from Juventus

Getty Images

 

Paulo Dybala has disputed his brother's suggestion that he could be set to leave Juventus and insists he wants to stay at the Serie A champions.

The Argentina international appeared ready to depart Turin when his brother and agent Gustavo claimed there was a "good chance" of a move as the forward "needs a change".

But, despite making just 23 league starts in 2018-19 following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juve, Dybala has dismissed his brother's comments, stating they do not reflect his feelings.

CITY: GUARDIOLA TO JUVE RUMORS ARE "NONSENSE"

"[My brother] spoke for himself," Dybala told Sky Sport Italia.

"I talked to the club and sporting director Fabio Paratici and they know what I think. I want to stay at Juventus again next year, I want to continue playing here.

"It is obvious that Juventus must make their choices, make the team based around the coach that will arrive, but I want to stay here."

WHO WILL REPLACE ALLEGRI AT JUVENTUS?

A potential switch to rivals Inter was put to Dybala but he would not comment on the speculation.

"I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans," he said. "I won't talk about other teams because it would show a lack of respect."

Juve are yet to appoint a new head coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who will oversee his final game in charge against Sampdoria this weekend.

Soccer Juventus Serie A Paulo Dybala
Previous Messi: "Hard To Get Up" After Champions League Def
Read
Messi: "Hard To Get Up" After Champions League Defeat
Next Valverde Focused On Copa del Rey, Not His Future
Read
Valverde Focused On Copa del Rey, Not His Future

Latest Stories