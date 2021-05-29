De Ligt Shrugs Off Barcelona Transfer Talk

Matthijs de Ligt says he has had no contact with Barcelona and is happy at Juventus as he feels like a "fish in water" in Turin.

De Ligt endured a difficult second season at Juve, suffering injuries and spending time on the sidelines after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Netherlands centre-back has been linked with a move after the Bianconeri could only finish fourth in Serie A, resulting in head coach Andrea Pirlo being replaced by Massimiliano Allegri.

Barca are among the clubs reported to keen on De Ligt, but the 21-year-old is not seeking pastures new.

He told ESPN Netherlands: "I am very happy at Juve. I feel like a fish in water.

"Despite the team performances not being as good, I feel good on the field and appreciated. Would they want to let me go? There are plenty of clubs that have money problems, but you should ask the club."

Asked if Barca could be his next club, the former Ajax man said: "I don't know."

He added: "That makes no sense now. It is not important to me. Nobody has contacted me."

De Ligt said in the same interview he had opted against taking a COVID-19 vaccine as he wants to be "in charge" of his body.

He then took to social media on Saturday to state that he will be taking the jab.

He tweeted: "In my recent interview, I was not clear with my response. In order to clear any doubts: I am absolutely in favour of the COVID-19 vaccination and will take it as soon as possible."