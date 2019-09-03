Español
Serie A

Chiellini Out Six Months After Knee Surgery

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for six months after knee surgery

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for around six months after having surgery on a damaged anterior cruciate ligament.

 

Club statement:

This afternoon, Giorgio Chiellini underwent surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee.

The intervention, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by Professor Christian Fink in the presence of the Juventus Club Doctor, Dr. Tzouroudis, was perfectly successful.

The expected recovery time is around 6 months.

