Balotelli Threatens to Walk After Racist Abuse by Hellas Verona Fans

Mario Balotelli almost walked off the pitch during Brescia's Serie A visit to Hellas Verona on Sunday after being subjected to racial abuse.

The 29-year-old kicked the ball into the stands and started to walk off during the second half of his side's 2-1 defeat at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

The referee brought play to a halt before following protocol, with a statement read out in an attempt to resolve the issue.

JUST IN (2):

Balotelli convinced by Brescia teammates and opposite Verona's players to stay on pitch.

Meanwhile ref suspended temporarily the game and asked for stadium speaker to stop racist chanting — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 3, 2019

After appeals from his team-mates and Verona players, Balotelli decided to stay on the pitch and see out the game.

Chants of support for Balotelli from large parts of the crowd were heard after the incident.

The former Manchester City and AC Milan striker, who has historically had a fractious relationship with Hellas Verona supporters, went on to score in the 85th minute.