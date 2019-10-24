Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed Dries Mertens' record-breaking performance as "great" after the Serie A outfit edged Salzburg 3-2 in an entertaining Champions League clash in Austria.
Mertens put Napoli in front on two occasions before Lorenzo Insigne came off the bench to get the winner for Ancelotti's men in Group E action on Wednesday.
Belgium international Mertens has now scored 116 goals for Napoli, second only to former captain Marek Hamsik (121).
Dries #Mertens, history-maker 😍— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 23, 2019
With 1⃣1⃣6⃣ goals to his name, @dries_mertens14 is now #Napoli's second-highest goalscorer of all time!
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/kPA4K8cP4j
Mertens' brace saw him move past Napoli legend Diego Maradona on the club's list of all-time scorers and kept the Italian side on top of Group E, one point ahead of Champions League holders Liverpool.
"It's a great night for him, for us," Ancelotti told Sky Sports Italia. "We fought hard. It was a fascinating match and we stayed focused for 90 minutes. It's a great result.
"We started strong, took the lead, struggled a little and then got it back under control. Those who came off the bench gave an excellent contribution and it's a wonderful night for everyone."
Ancelotti also praised super-sub Insigne for his late, vital contribution.
"I had told before the game, 'You will play and decide the match, but I don't know if you'll play 10, 20 or 30 minutes'. I'm not a magician – but I told him that!"
The 32-year-old Mertens arrived at Napoli in 2013 from PSV.
His best season in front of goal for Napoli was the 2016-17 campaign, when he netted 28 times in the Serie A and added six more in cup competitions.
Mertens has already scored three goals in this season's Champions League after also netting in Napoli's 2-0 win over Liverpool last month.
Napoli host Salzburg in their next Champions League fixture on November 5.