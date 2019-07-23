Sports Burst - Zidane Doubles Down on Bale Sale

By Gabriel Pessoa

DC diplomacy out the window as Zidane stands by Bale comments

Come on, people, what is the big deal?

So what if Zinedine Zidane told the press he hopes Gareth Bale leaves Real Madrid “the sooner the better”?

What was he supposed to do? Handle this Galactico Mexican standoff in the sacred confines of the Los Blancos’ locker room away from the lime light? Get Real, people…

Yesterday, Zizou doubled down on his comments, calling Bale's professionalism into question: "Gareth did not play because he didn't want [to play against Bayern Munich]. He said that as the clubs is looking for his exit and he did not play because of that."

Naturally, these remarks did not go over too well in camp Bale, with agent Jonathan Barnett labelling the coach “a disgrace” for speaking so flippantly about Welshman’s place in the world soccer hierarchy.

However, reports suggest the 30-year-old would be open to listening to offers from the Chinese Super League, as long as his pay packet isn’t affected of course. So, Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan would just need to cough up in the region of $1.25million a week for the player. Chump change!

To get out of the line of fire of the two dueling parties, the rest of the Madrid squad took some time out of their preseason itinerary in Washington DC to do a spot of sightseeing around the nation's capital.

In a cryptic sign of support for his slighted teammate, Amazon Prime’s Sergio Ramos posted a picture of the Lincoln Memorial with a quote from Honest Abe himself: “I will prepare and someday my chance will come.”

Hang in there, Gareth!

Griezmann's Barca debut overshadowed by Injury Scare

Barcelona’s 2019/20 preseason debut just wrapped in Japan with the defending LaLiga champions losing 2-1 to Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea.

But worse than the result was the image of star summer signing, Antoine Griezmann, rolling around the ground in agony after acting as a landing pad for Jorginho’s cleats.

Incredibly, the Brazilian midfielder avoided a red card, but fortunately his crunching two-footed challenge didn’t close the curtain on Griezmann’s blaugrana debut.

It did leave the Frenchman needing medical treatment, and his fitness status is still unclear. Cue Ernesto Valverde wrapping him in cotton wool until the next friendly, against Vissel Kobe.

Elsewhere, a brand spanking new look Atletico Madrid is set to face off against Guadalajara Chivas, where Diego Simeone’s men will look to get everything in order ahead of next Wednesday’s MLS All-Star game.

Copa Libertadores is back to liberate us from preseason soccer

Rejoice!

The Copa Libertadores, South America’s most prestigious club competition, returns this evening.

Fine-tune your excuses, blow off whatever plans you made and get settled for not one but two clashes between Argentine and Brazilian sides, as well as another game of intrigue involving one of Paraguay’s streaking clubs.

Defending champions River Plate take on Cruzeiro at 6:05pm ET / 3:05pm PT to start the day’s action on beIN SPORTS.

Over on our Spanish network, you can catch LDU Quito against the 2013 Copa Libertadores runners-up Olimpia at 8:20pm / 5:20pm PT, while simultaneously Godoy Cruz will be hosting Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Palmeiras at 8:20pm / 5:20pm PT.

But wait! There’s more!

Pull out a tablet or laptop because the Copa Sudamericana has another thriller in store with Uruguay’s Penarol going toe-to-toe with Fluminense at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT. You can catch that game over on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 5.