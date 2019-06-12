Español
BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid Sign Lyon Star Ferland Mendy For $54m

French left back Ferland Mendy has joined Real Madrid in a big-money move from Lyon, Los Blancos have confirmed.

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy for an initial €48million.

Los Blancos announced the arrival of the France international on a deal until June 2025, with Lyon confirming they have received €48m up front with a further €5m in add-ons.

 

Mendy has spent the past two seasons with Lyon after joining from Le Havre in June 2017.

It marks another foray in the transfer market for Madrid, who have already bolstered their ranks for next season with the signings of Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

 

