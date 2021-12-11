Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday the club had canceled their Christmas Party because of the resurgent threat of Covid-19 and he urged his players to be careful when they have gatherings at home with their families.

He explained: "This organization, Manchester City, every winter time or Christmas time organizes a party for all the workers, for all the people here, and we canceled. We cannot do it. But everyone at home, with the family and kids, organize a party, I think they're going to do it. Just be careful. Today we have (lateral) flow tests, we have PCR (tests) and everyone can do it (more) easily than the previous Christmas times. So, we are not going to say: 'don't do it'. Just be careful and that's all."

Tottenham's Europa League Conference game with Rennes on Thursday was postponed - as has their English Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday - after up to 13 Spurs players and staff were struck down by coronavirus.

Another Premier League club, Leicester, have also lost several players to Covid.