Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield on Saturday as head coach of Aston Villa, saying it's a: "wonderful story."

Gerrard spent 16 years of his professional playing career at Liverpool - many of them as club captain - and helped the 'Reds' to win the Champions League, UEFA Cup and two FA Cup titles.

The 41-year-old replaced Dean Smith as head coach at Villa Park in November and has led the 'Villains' to three wins in four Premier League games since leaving Rangers.