Jurgen Klopp has insisted Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now following another outstanding performance from the Egyptian in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford.

Salah moved level with Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history with a superb solo goal, whilst also producing a fabulous pass for Sadio Mane to net the opener.

The incisive showing is a continuation of Salah's blistering form so far this season, with the winger managing 10 goals and four assists from just 10 appearances across all competitions, including another stunning goal and assist in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City before the international break.

Reds boss Klopp feels the evidence is overwhelming in support of his argument that Salah stands on his own right at the top of the game right now.

"[Salah's] performance was massive today," Klopp told BT Sport. "It was absolutely outstanding. The first goal, super pass, but then his goal was absolutely exceptional.

"He was in the mood to try it in the box. He tried it a couple of times, no problem, strikers can do that. He did it. He scored the goal. Long may it continue. We obviously need the boys in this kind of shape to achieve what we are dreaming of.

"[He ranks] top. We all see it. Who is better at the moment than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and how long they were really dominant.

"But in the moment, I think it's clear there's nobody better than him. It's not only since yesterday, he has been in this shape for a while, but he's young enough to keep this shape a while longer."

Salah, who leads Liverpool in all competitions for both goals and assists, was keen to stress the importance of the collective, rather than focusing on his own achievements.

"I think we didn't want to start like the City game so we talked in the dressing room about starting the game well and that's what we did," Salah said.

"All the goals were very important. Bobby [Firmino] did a great job scoring a hat-trick so congratulations to him and Sadio also scored a nice goal.

"Every time I'm in the box I'm trying to give the ball to someone to score or score by myself, so it's always about the team and playing for the team. The most important thing is we scored good goals, and all of us up front scored, so hopefully, we can carry on like that.

"I don't know [if I'm in the best form of my career]. Sometimes I don't have the luck to score goals but every time I am always trying 100 per cent to help the team. I am confident at the moment, I feel like I'm scoring goals and helping the team win points which is the most important thing."