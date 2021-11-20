Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on his future following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I always have belief in myself", said Solskjaer, before adding "I believe we can this turn around".

United had lost four of its last six Premier League games before the international break and this heavy defeat has only piled more pressure on Solskjaer.

Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr scored for Watford in the first half before substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back with a header early in the second.

Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis added goals for Watford in stoppage time after United's Harry Maguire was shown a record card with 21 minutes remaining.

The result left United in seventh place, 12 points behind leader Chelsea after 12 games.

It remains to be seen whether or not Solskjaer will still be the United manager for their next game, which is an away trip to Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.