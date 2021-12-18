Aston Villa's match against Burnley was the latest Premier League clash to be postponed on Saturday following more positive coronavirus cases in Steven Gerrard's squad.

Villa announced that the game would not go ahead just over two hours before it was due to kick off.

The late postponement of the fixture at Villa Park left Leeds United's home encounter with Arsenal as the only top-flight fixture in England on Saturday.

Villa said in a statement: "The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as lateral flow tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek.

"All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.

"The club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimize disruption."

Everton's game against Leicester City on Sunday was also called off, while a whole host of midweek matches were postponed due to soaring numbers of positive COVID-19 cases.

As it stands, three matches are set to go ahead on Sunday, with leaders Manchester City traveling to relegation-threatened Newcastle United, Liverpool at Tottenham and Chelsea on the road at Wolves.