Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea simply aren't "good enough in the details at the moment", after they slumped to a 3-2 loss to West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea lead 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from Thiago Silva and Mason Mount, but Jarrod Bowen and Arthur Masuaku put one each into the net in the second half to give the Hammers the win.

"We are not good enough in the details at the moment. We do too many big mistakes and we need to care about the details. There's no need to ask big questions or be in or start doubting about the big picture. This is a game, if you play at West Ham, this is about details and I can only repeat myself without doing big mistakes is a big chance we win this game." said the German coach.