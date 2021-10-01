THOMAS TUCHEL

Head Coach, Chelsea

Q. [Romelu] Lukaku has seemed a little bit isolated in the last two or three games. Is that still an adjustment taking place from his part, also from the team's part as well, in terms of trying to work to his best strengths?

“Yes and no, because he was fully involved in the very first game against Arsenal. And then if you look at the second half against Tottenham, he was involved in chances, in assisting for Timo Werner in [the] first half, in connection with Mason Mount. Also, football right now is about connections and [with] Romelu, I feel a strong connection with Mason Mount, I feel a strong connection with Mateo Kovacic, they look for each other and therefore it’s genuine understanding. And everybody else lacks it a little bit. And we need to learn, we need to adapt. We need to create and understand each other better, of course. But like I said, we had games where he was fully involved. Now we had games like against Manchester City. Of course, he was isolated. Manchester City made him be isolated, and our build up play, our transition made him isolated, of course. There will always be matches like this in Juventus where there is no place to go. There is no place to be involved. Sometimes these games exist. So, this is maybe not the reference game for linkup play. So, yeah, it's right, and nothing major to worry about but we are aware of it.”