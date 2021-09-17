Thomas Tuchel called Harry Kane: "one of the most dangerous guys in the world to finish attacks", as the Chelsea head coach looked ahead to Sunday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

One point currently separates to the two London sides in the Premier League standings, with unbeaten Chelsea on ten points and Tottenham on nine.

'Spurs'' hopes of getting back to winning ways after last weekend's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace have been hit by a growing list of injured players.

Son Heung-min and Eric Dier both sat out Thursday's Europa Conference League draw with Rennes, while Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn both went off with injuries during the match.