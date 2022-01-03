Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel hailed his side's performance in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool on Sunday as "exceptional".

He said: "And not only the response but also the start, we were so strong from the very start. It made it even harder to be two-zero down because we had the feeling we should be two-zero up. It makes things against Liverpool super, super tough. I mean it is a big match against a big opponent, full of individual quality and energy. So it was a big response and given the circumstances and where we come from and how we played, it was exceptional."

Tuchel saw his players come back from 2-0 down with Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic canceling out goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Despite their battling performance, Chelsea are still ten points behind the leaders Manchester City.