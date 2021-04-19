Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham with their Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Mourinho was appointed by Spurs in November 2019 as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino on a contract until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

But he has not managed to preside over a full season, with chairman Daniel Levy ending the Portuguese head coach's tenure prematurely on Monday.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has been shown the door in north London a matter of days before Spurs are due to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.