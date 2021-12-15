Kevin De Bruyne struck twice as Manchester City sent Pep Guardiola's English Premier League goal tally hurtling past 500 with a stunning 7-0 demolition of Leeds on Tuesday.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet as the champions swatted aside the West Yorkshire outfit with embarrassing ease at the Etihad Stadium.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa pulled no punches as he bemoaned his side's worst display since he took charge of the club in 2018.

The Argentinean said: "This is the worst performance in the four years. At no moment were we able to balance the game. The sensation we gave off was that anything they attempted we couldn't prevent.