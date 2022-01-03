Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has signed a new deal that will keep him at the Premier League side until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Brazil international was signed on a free transfer ahead of the 2020-21 campaign after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, making 34 appearances in all competitions in his first term with the Blues.

Silva started in the Champions League final against Manchester City but was forced off late in the first half through injury, leaving him to watch from the sidelines as his team-mates clinched a 1-0 triumph in Porto to secure the trophy for a second time.

The club exercised the option to extend his contract for another year after that victory and have followed that up with a third consecutive one-year deal for the 37-year-old.

Silva has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season, most recently starting in the Blues' pulsating 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

His total of 19 blocks is the third highest by a defender in the league, with no other Chelsea defender making more than six.

He is also in the Premier League's top 10 defenders for recoveries (102).





"To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure," he told the club's official website. "I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I'm very happy to stay for another season.

"I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

"It's amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I'm going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Thiago Silva's experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

"We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch."

Chelsea are next in action on Wednesday when they host Tottenham in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.