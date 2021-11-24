Thiago compared the managerial styles of his current boss Jurgen Klopp with his former head coach Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard was speaking ahead of Liverpool's penultimate Champions League group stage game at home to Porto with Klopp's side having secured passage to the knockout stages with two games to spare.

He explained: "I think it is the same kind of hunger and competitive spirit as all the teams I had before. Between these two coaches, you can see now the difference between them. They have the same charismatic character and also they have the group in their hands, they know what to do to make them perform better and help them in difficult situations. The similarities are there and the difference you can see (in) how their teams play. I cannot say much more about football, one is more possession, and the other one with more this wildness but with control at the same time and it's great. Both are doing what they want in the greatest way football can bring."

He also added: "I wanted to win and I wanted to go away from my comfort area and try new things. Try great football, different football, know the teammates I have here and try Jurgen's football as well. It's football, it's about learning and with my experience, my knowledge of football, I can be better and learn new things, so why not? In the end, I want to win – that's the biggest thing I have in my mind, that I want to win and want to be dominant in a game. Why not here with Jurgen and these teammates?"