Raheem Sterling has voiced reservations over the Premier League's expected return next month.

The Manchester City forward said football should only return when the time is right and the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved can be guaranteed during a a YouTube interview.

The Premier League has not confirmed its plans to restart the season following its postponement due to the coronavirus crisis.

But sport in the UK can now return behind closed doors on June 1 following new government guidelines released on Monday.

Sterling also admitted he has been using the time in isolation to work on his game in his back garden and that the one thing he has missed the most during the lockdown is the training ground atmosphere with his teammates.