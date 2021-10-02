Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended his decision to make five changes in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Solskjaer rested Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw returned at full-back, as United dropped more points at home.

Anthony Martial had given United the lead, scoring just before half-time, but the 'Red Devils' were caught on the counter-attack midway through the second half and Andros Townsend grabbed the 'Toffees'' equalizer.

United remain second in the standings - at least until the Premier League's afternoon matches - level on 14 points with third place Everton, who have an inferior goal difference.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER

Manager, Manchester United

Q. On the team selection, making five changes and leaving out Cristiano, any regrets about that now? "No. You make decisions throughout a long, long season; you have to manage the players' workload and the decision, for me, was the correct one today. Anthony Martial came on, did well, scored a good goal, Edinson [Cavani] needed minutes, he got an hour, could have had a goal, a great cross and a great chance for him, we have to make those decisions sometimes.

"The amount of goals we've conceded in games, we conceded one and that's one too many. Today, it's a counter-attack they throw at us, we were well enough organised and should have dealt with the situation a lot better."