Mohamed Salah has unsurprisingly won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for October after a scintillating few weeks. The Liverpool talisman has been in irresistible form all season, but he took himself to another level last month as he scored five goals and set up another four.

His five goals came from an expected goals value of just 2.7, highlighting just how deadly Salah was over the period in question. No one else scored or assisted more than three goals in October, while Salah's total of nine involvements was more than double his nearest challengers Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Roberto Firmino on four each.

In fact, the last player to register as many as nine goal involvements in a single calendar month was Salah himself in December 2018 (10).

Salah's first goal of October was a wonderful solo effort in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, and he then went on to score a hat-trick in Liverpool's 5-0 humiliation of Manchester United. That was the first treble scored by a visiting player at Old Trafford since Ronaldo for Real Madrid back in April 2003.

Scoring against United also ensured Salah became only the fourth player for a club within the big five European leagues to score in 10 straight appearances in all competitions since 2017-18, while his exploits at Old Trafford ensured he usurped Didier Drogba as the Premier League's top-scoring African player as well.

Ben Chilwell, Maxwel Cornet, Foden, Tino Livramento, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Youri Tielemans were also nominated, though there was only ever likely to be one winner this time.

Salah is the third Player of the Month this season, following on from Michail Antonio and Cristiano Ronaldo.