Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has become the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history after a phenomenal hat-trick against Manchester United.

The Egyptian was in scintillating form once again as the Reds ran riot at Old Trafford, scoring for the 10th consecutive league game and his 15th goal in just 12 games (in all competitions) this season.

The 29-year-old first set up Naby Keita for the opening goal and played a role in the build-up to Diogo Jota's strike for the second.

With his treble, it means Salah has now scored 107 goals in the top flight, helping him surpass retired Chelsea legend Didier Drogba on 104.

What is more remarkable is that Drogba needed 254 games to rack up his goals total with eight seasons spent in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Salah has featured in only 167 games, with 154 for Liverpool and 13 at Chelsea which produced only two goals.

There remains a chance his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane could join him at the summit, with the Senegalese seven goals back on 100.

But Salah's incredible form, which has seen him net in every game this season aside from the 2-0 win over Burnley, would surely protect his lead for now over Mane.

Salah has already broken several records this season, becoming the quickest player to reach 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool earlier this season.