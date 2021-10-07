Manchester United defender Luke Shaw hailed the impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had on the Red Devils' mentality since returning to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo returned to United in August – via stops at Real Madrid and Juventus – to end a 12-year absence with the club, having first made his Premier League debut in 2003 under Alex Ferguson.

The Portugal captain has hit the ground running since then, scoring five times across the top flight and the Champions League, including a stoppage-time winner against Villarreal.

And Shaw says the character of Ronaldo, who made his 200th Premier League appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side against Everton, is positively impacting his team-mates.

"You know the star he is, what he has been doing over a number of years, it is just unbelievable to be in a dressing room with him," Shaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You see the way he conducts himself, how professional he is. It's clear to me why he has been at the top for so many years.

"His mentality is second to none. I think he has really improved that in and around the changing room."

United have been slightly erratic in their performances, however, as they are two points off top-flight leaders Chelsea after being beaten at home by Aston Villa and drawing with Everton in their last two league games.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has remained in scintillating form and currently sits on 87 Premier League goals for Solskjaer's men.

The United head coach himself managed 84 goals in his first 200 top-flight outings, with Wayne Rooney leading the way on 93 – apart from that pair, no other player netted more than 47 (Paul Scholes) in their opening double century for the club.