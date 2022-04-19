Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent for the Premier League trip to Liverpool following the death of his son.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez confirmed the loss of their son on Monday.

The pair were expecting twins, but United forward Ronaldo announced in a social media post that his baby boy had passed away, while the child's sister had survived.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," he wrote.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ralf Rangnick's side head to Anfield on Tuesday to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, and Ronaldo will not be present after the heart-breaking announcement.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," a United club statement read.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."