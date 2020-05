GOAL

Manchester United have agreed a €70 million (£62m/$76m) deal to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to TodoFichajes.

The 23-year-old will return to England after leaving Fulham in 2016 to join Celtic, where he starred for two seasons before moving to his native France with Lyon.

Dembele scored 22 goals for Lyon in the 2019-20 season, which was brought to an early end due to the coronavirus pandemic.