Manchester City are preparing to launch a €32 million (£28m/$35m) summer bid for Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara - according to Le 10 Sport.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, who still has two years left to run on his current contract at the Orange Velodrome.

Kamara has racked up 28 appearances across all competitions for Marseille this season, scoring two goals.