The Athletic have revealed why Kevin De Bruyne has been offered less money than he's already on to sign a new contract at Manchester City.

The Blues are eager to tie a key figure down to fresh terms, but they are holding back funds to try and convince Lionel Messi to join the club from Barcelona at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, whose current deal expires in 2023, has contributed three goals and 12 assists to City's cause across 18 appearances in 2020-21.