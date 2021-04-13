Jesse Lingard has been in blistering form during his six-month loan spell at West Ham.

As a result, European powerhouse clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Inter are all interested in signing the 28-year-old England international, claims ESPN.

Lingard, has scored eight goals in nine games for the Hammers, is contracted with parent club Manchester United for one more season.

ESPN reports those clubs are monitoring Lingard's situation, with West Ham keen to sign him permanently and the player yet to declare a preference, although it is believed he wants to play Champions League football.