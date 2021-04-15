GOAL

Liverpool are planning to target Luis Suarez if Mohamed Salah leaves the club this summer - according to Deportes Cuatro.

Salah has been tipped to join Real Madrid when the transfer window reopens, which would leave a spot open for a new forward to come in.

The Reds may look to bring back Suarez, who became a cult figure at Anfield between 2011 and 2014, to replace Salah, despite the fact the Atletico Madrid star is now approaching the latter stages of his career at 34.

