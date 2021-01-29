GOAL

Liverpool are making a late move to sign United States international centre back and captain Aaron Long, claim Football Insider.

The 28-year-old would arrive on a short-term loan from New York Red Bulls as cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with Fabinho and Joel Matip also having suffered knocks this season.

The 2021 MLS season has been delayed until April due to coronavirus, meaning Long - who has 18 caps for his country - is available on a three-month deal with no option to buy.