Leeds are closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, Goal can confirm, with the Premier League new boys set to part with around €25 million (£23m/$29m) in a big-money transfer.

Marcelo Bielsa is eager to bolster his Whites side at the back, with the goals flowing at both ends of the field through the early weeks of 2020-21.

Leeds have been involved in back-to-back 4-3 thrillers after returning to the English top flight, with a narrow defeat suffered at defending champions Liverpool before then edging out Fulham at Elland Road.