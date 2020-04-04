GOAL

Chelsea have opened talks with Philippe Coutinho over a summer move, Sport reports.

The Brazil international is on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, but is unlikely to return to the Camp Nou outfit amid interest from the Premier League.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham and Leicester City are said to want him, but Chelsea have moved ahead of the pack by opening negotiations.

Barcelona have set an asking price of ​€80 million (£70m/$86m) for midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer, reports the Evening Standard.