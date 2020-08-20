Arsenal have expressed interest in luring Houssem Aouar away from Lyon, according to L’Equipe.

The highly-rated midfielder continues to see his stock rise and will need a move this summer if he is to take in more European football during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 22-year-old was one of the standout performers during the Ligue 1 side's fairytale run to the Champions League semifinals.

Juventus and Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the homegrown midfielder.

Lyon expect to sell Houssem Aouar this summer, according to L'Equipe, but only offer they've received so far has come from #Arsenal. Arteta a big fan, Edu in contact with Lyon sporting director Juninho. Lyon haven't responded to offer of € & Guendouzi. #MCFC #Juventus also keen — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) August 20, 2020

Following Wednesday's defeat to Bayern Munich, Lyon's sporting director Juninho confirmed a number of players would be sold, prompting further speculation about the futures of Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay and Aouar.

Aouar made 41 appearances in all competitions last season for the French side, scoring nine times and providing 10 assists.