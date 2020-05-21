GOAL

Arsenal are considering moves for Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy, according to Football.London.

Toulouse and Amiens were relegated when Ligue 1 was brought to a premature end because of the coronavirus crisis earlier this month, meaning they may struggle to hold on to their key players over the summer.

Midfield is a priority for Arsenal so Ivory Coast international Sangare is likely to be high on their wanted list. But they also see Guirassy as someone who could add quality and depth to their frontline.