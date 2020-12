Paul Pogba can return to Serie A champions Juventus as he is unhappy at Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Pogba's representative Raiola said the star midfielder's time at United is "over" in Monday's preview teaser for an interview with Tuttosport amid speculation he is set to leave Old Trafford in the near future.

The World Cup-winning France international – who scored in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League victory at West Ham – has regularly been linked with former club Juve and LaLiga champions Real Madrid, while Pogba described a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a "dream".

Pogba left United for Serie A powerhouse Juve in 2012 after his contract expired only to re-join the Red Devils in 2016 for what was then a world record transfer fee of £89million.

On the front page of Tuesday's Tuttosport, where the full interview will be published, Raiola is quoted as saying: "Yes, Paul Pogba can come back to Juventus.

"He's not happy at Manchester United."

Raiola's comments come as United prepare for Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League clash at RB Leipzig on the sixth and final matchday in Group H.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United require a draw to book their spot in the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition.

"Paul is unhappy with Man United as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to," Raiola said. "Paul needs a new team, a change of air.

"He is under contract for the next 18 months and it will expire in the summer of 2022."

Pogba has made 13 appearances for United across all competitions this season, scoring twice.

The 27-year-old scored his first Premier League goal of the campaign as United came from behind to trump West Ham at the London Stadium.