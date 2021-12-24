Antonio Conte says a meeting between the Premier League and top-flight bosses over fixture scheduling was a waste of time.

Conte and his counterparts met on Thursday to express concerns over player welfare due to the demands placed on them during the busy festive period.

Coronavirus outbreaks at clubs have led to a raft of games being postponed recently, while some matches have gone ahead despite squads being depleted.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested players may have to consider striking in order to bring about change.

Tottenham head coach Conte does not believe anything was achieved in the meeting with the Premier League.

He said: "I have to be honest I think that it was a meeting where we tried to speak, and some coaches tried to speak and ask about solutions.

"But I think that everything was decided. And I think yesterday was a wall, and for this reason also I don't want to go into the discussion."

Asked if it was a waste of time, the former Italy boss said: "I think so, because when you have a wall in front of you, you can ask and speak about what you want, but every decision was taken."

Spurs beat West Ham in an EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday and are due to face Crystal Palace on Boxing Day before a trip to Southampton two days later. Spurs then travel to Watford on New Year's Day.