The Premier League has been left "disappointed" by the decision to reject a trial period for introducing temporary substitutes for concussion.

The competition, alongside club doctors and the Professional Footballers' Association, had petitioned the International Football Association Board on the matter.

But at its annual conference in London, IFAB elected not to immediately approve the idea, although it remains a possibility further down the line.

The decision has frustrated the Premier League, which, in a widely reported statement, expressed concerns.

"We cannot understand the basis for which it has not been approved," the Premier League statement read.

"We are disappointed that a temporary concussion substitute trial was not approved considering all available scientific evidence and the overwhelming support from Premier League club doctors.

"While we note that a trial has not been dismissed, we remain convinced it should go ahead at the earliest possible opportunity in the interests of player welfare."

Permanent substitutions can be made for players suffering a suspected concussion or head trauma during matches under the game's current laws.

This is in contrast to other sports, such as American football, rugby union and rugby league, in which temporary changes can be made in order for players to undergo head injury assessments before they may be allowed to return to the field.

IFAB rejected an earlier attempt by the Premier League to table a trial for temporary concussion replacements back in January, as lawmakers continue to disagree over its viability.