Premier League and Championship clubs have been given the green light to introduce safe standing areas from the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The announcement by the United Kingdom government on Monday came on the back of a successful 'early adopters' pilot study during the second half of last season.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Cardiff City took part, with Brentford, QPR and Wolves set to join them in offering standing in designated seated areas for home and away fans.

Other teams can apply to operate licensed safe standing areas, while Wembley will also offer limited safe standing for supporters at domestic matches later in the upcoming season.

"Thanks to a robust trial, thorough evidence and modern engineering, we are now ready to allow standing once again in our grounds," said culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

"We are not reintroducing terraces and only clubs which meet strict safety criteria will be permitted."

A report from the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) released on Monday found that standing areas in the trial run delivered a positive impact on fan safety.

SGSA chief executive Martyn Henderson said: "We welcome the controlled return of standing for the modern era, which has been made possible by a very close collaboration with the government.

"This is a historic moment for football – and, most importantly, for the fans who have campaigned for this change and will be safer as a result of today's decision."