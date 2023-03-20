Graham Potter feels Chelsea have shown progress under his management but acknowledges there is still work to be done for the Blues to get back on top.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss succeeded Thomas Tuchel in September, as new owner Todd Boehly opted for a shake-up in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

A poor post-World Cup run of form, however, had left Potter under pressure, before a streak of three wins and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals eased matters.

Saturday's 2-2 draw with Everton, in which the Toffees scored a last-gasp leveller, saw them miss the chance to make it four on the bounce, but Potter still thinks his team are taking forward steps on his watch.

"It's been an intense few weeks," he told the club's website. "We have had a couple of decent weeks. Clearly, we wanted to get the fourth win and go into this break with a victory.

"We have to keep thinking about how we can move forward, and what we have to do better. [The] stability, togetherness [and] spirit in the group has been a real positive over these tough months.

"Before the World Cup, the intensity of the games and the injuries we were picking up was crazy. The transfer window added noise we've got a young group that are falling together well. There's lots still to do."

Potter was able to name influential World Cup winner N'Golo Kante in a matchday squad for the first time since August for the draw with Everton.

With several of the club's bigger stars away on international duty, he is hopeful he can ease the Frenchman back with some match-time during the interval.

"N'Golo is due to carry on training this week, and potentially [have] a game to get some minutes," he added.

"That's the plan there. The game will probably be internal. We need to control that as much as we can. But that will be good."