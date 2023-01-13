Arsenal made it a clean sweep of the Premier League's monthly awards for November and December as captain Martin Odegaard and head coach Mikel Arteta took home the prizes.

Odegaard was voted the league's standout player on either side of the World Cup, across the first couple of weeks of November and the final six days of December.

Over that period, the 24-year-old was involved in six goals, split evenly between those he assisted and netted himself.

No Premier League player had a hand in more goals in that time, with Odegaard's form seeing him become the first Arsenal man to be named Player of the Month since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in September 2019.

His form helped the Gunners open a seven-point lead at the Premier League's summit heading into 2023, and he held off competition from compatriot Erling Haaland, Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka, Manchester United pair Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, plus Ben Mee, Joao Palhinha and Kieran Trippier.

Odegaard's boss, Arteta, was unsurprisingly the recipient of the Manager of the Month prize.

During the qualifying period, Arsenal won all four of their league matches to stretch their lead at the top.

It is the second time this season Arteta has won the award, having also claimed it in August, and the fourth time in total since taken over the Gunners in December 2019.

The Basque coach topped a shortlist that also included Brentford's Thomas Frank, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool.