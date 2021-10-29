Nuno Espirito Santo called Cristiano Ronaldo: "one of the best players in history," as the Tottenham Hotspur head coach looked ahead to facing his fellow Portuguese in Saturday's Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

Ronaldo moved back to Old Trafford - where he had spent six years earlier in his career - from Juventus in the summer.

Despite scoring two goals on his return in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, Ronaldo has been struggling to find his best form in recent weeks, much like United themselves.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side suffered a new low last weekend when they were hammered 5-0 by rivals Liverpool, which was the 'Red Devils'' fourth consecutive Premier League game without a win.