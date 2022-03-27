Paul Pogba is keeping his options open after claiming "nothing is decided" on his future, with the Manchester United midfielder's contract expiring at the end of the season.

The France international has had an up and down career at Old Trafford since returning from Juventus in 2016.

Speaking to Telefoot, Pogba addressed his current feelings about life at United, suggesting that playing for the national team has been a welcome break from club matters.

"You have to tell the truth: there were difficult times, especially when I have been in Manchester," he said.

"When I'm not playing or when the results are not there, coming here [to the France national team] gives you a boost."

Pogba has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and former club Juve, but would not rule out signing an extension with United.

"Nothing is decided on my future, there is nothing done. I can decide tomorrow, as I can decide during the transfer window. I want to come back and finish the season well."

Pogba – who has scored 39 goals and registered 47 assists in 222 appearances for the club in all competitions in his second spell – also aired his frustration at the lack of trophies, with United out of the FA Cup and Champions League and seem set to face an uphill battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old spent some time out of action with a thigh injury earlier in the season, and also saw another change of manager at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis.

"How do I judge my season? It's difficult because there have been a lot of events," Pogba continued. "Between the change of coach and the injury... We no longer have a title to play for, so it is neutral.

"I want to win titles, I want to play for something. Whether it's this year or even the last few years, we haven't won a title. That's what's sad, in the end."