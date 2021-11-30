Head coach Thomas Tuchel described Chelsea winning Club of the Year at Monday evening's Ballon d'Or ceremony is "nice" due to the success being a "team effort".

The London club have a silverware-filled year, with the men's team winning the UEFA Champions League and women's team a league and cup double.

Chelsea also had five players named in the top thirty in the Ballon d'Or, including Jorginho, who helped Italy win Euro 2020 on top of his club success.

The Italian came third behind runner-up Robert Lewandowski and now seven-time winner Lionel Messi.