Adama Traore was approached by NFL teams to play American football during his time at Barcelona, said Wolves team-mate Romain Saiss.

Wolves winger Traore has played a starring role for the Premier League side this season, with four goals and as many assists.

Traore's pace and incredible physique has made headlines as Liverpool, Real Madrid and former club Barca reportedly eye the 23-year-old speedster.

Adama Traoré has completed more take-ons than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season:



• 146 dribbles attempted

• 110 dribbles completed

• 75.3% success rate



While confirming Traore does not do any weightlifting in training, Wolves midfielder Saiss said the Spaniard – who left Camp Nou in 2015 – was previously targeted by NFL franchises.

"I see him every day, because we are in the gym together, before or after training," Saiss told RMC Sport.

"Maybe he has a hidden gym room in his house, but at training, in any case, he never pumps iron, whether it is bench-press or otherwise. He is huge and very quick.

"I remember saying to him: 'You run like an American footballer'. He responded to me that at the time that he played in Barcelona, NFL teams tried to get him to playing American football instead, that's how explosive he was.

"There are people who say that it is not possible, that he cannot be playing football."