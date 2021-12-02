Former Manchester United players, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt attended a corporate social responsibility event in Singapore, organized by ZujuGP in partnership with The Hut, a non-profit organization and drop-in center for children and youths aged 5 to 15.

Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt shared their life stories and lessons with 19 youths and children on Thursday.

Butt gave his opinion on who he would want next as manager of Manchester United: "Out of respect, to name people is a bit difficult. Everyone seems to be talking about Pochettino(Mauricio) but, he's obviously at a very good club now, he's working hard with his players, it's difficult to pick people, all we would say is that the next manager that comes into Man United is given all the tools he needs to become successful, which to be fair to the club they do, they give them funds, but also they need time, they need some commitment from the fans, from fans all around the world, the staff, and we hope that the next one that comes in is going to be there for a long time, the change everyone, two, three seasons is very difficult for everybody really. Yeah, so the next one who comes in, whoever it might be, a big name in a club now or someone who just jumps out at you in July or June, unsure of who that could be but again, someone who's got consistency, knows what the club is and all about, doesn't try to change the foundations of the club too much."